Come check out some 'Local Color' at Whidden's this weekend

The Annual Whidden's Marina "Local Color" Art Show is this Saturday, Feb. 4 from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. on the grounds of Whidden's Marina at 190 1st Street East in Boca Grande. The show motto, "Local Color, Local Art" describes the exhibitors who will be there to show and sell their artwork.

