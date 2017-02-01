Charlotte Symphony Orchestra Comes To Englewood
The Charlotte Symphony Orchestra will perform in Englewood for the first time with a 2 p.m. concert on Sunday, February 26, at the Lemon Bay Performing Arts Center, under the baton of Maestro Raffaele Ponti. Band students of Lemon Bay High School and L.A. Ainger Middle School, with band directors Tim Ostrow and Joshua Grossnicklaus, will perform with the symphony.
