Camera Club to take center stage at Boca Grande Art Center show

The Boca Grande Camera Club's Photography As Art show will take place March 9-11 at the Boca Grande Art Center. Members of the BGCC will be displaying photographs of wide- ranging subjects, from the restoration of the Boca Grande Range Light all the way to wild animals in South Africa and Tanzania.

