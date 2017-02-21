Camera Club to take center stage at Boca Grande Art Center show
The Boca Grande Camera Club's Photography As Art show will take place March 9-11 at the Boca Grande Art Center. Members of the BGCC will be displaying photographs of wide- ranging subjects, from the restoration of the Boca Grande Range Light all the way to wild animals in South Africa and Tanzania.
