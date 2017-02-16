Berries, bargains and much more: The Strawberry Festival returns on March 4
Take 55 flats of strawberries, 55 dozen biscuits, 48 cans of whipped topping, 24 cases of hotdogs and brats, and you have a few of the makings for the 19th annual United Methodist Women's Strawberry Festival on Saturday, March 4. Hundreds of volunteers are already working on this year's festival, which will be held at the Boca Grande Community Center grounds. The festivities start at 9 a.m. and continue until 3 p.m. The live auction begins at 2 p.m. in the tent near the Crowninshield House.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boca Beacon.
Add your comments below
Boca Grande Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|all bay area gymboree play & music locations cl... (Oct '08)
|Thu
|Wayne
|153
|Roxi
|Wed
|Pow
|1
|Dogs Rescued From South Korean Dog Meat Farm Ar...
|Tue
|Pessimistic1
|5
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Feb 14
|Joshua
|1
|Sexting numbers (Jun '16)
|Feb 13
|Abcdef
|2
|Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13)
|Feb 13
|Coultergeist
|117
|Anyone ever attend Frenchburg Job Corps (May '09)
|Feb 12
|Crystal Paulk
|40
Find what you want!
Search Boca Grande Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC