Berries, bargains and much more: The Strawberry Festival returns on March 4

Take 55 flats of strawberries, 55 dozen biscuits, 48 cans of whipped topping, 24 cases of hotdogs and brats, and you have a few of the makings for the 19th annual United Methodist Women's Strawberry Festival on Saturday, March 4. Hundreds of volunteers are already working on this year's festival, which will be held at the Boca Grande Community Center grounds. The festivities start at 9 a.m. and continue until 3 p.m. The live auction begins at 2 p.m. in the tent near the Crowninshield House.

