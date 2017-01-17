The Auction at 'Tennis Ball 2017: F te for Pets' offers Fire, Electricity and Fun in the Sun

Excitement is building as the Tennis Ball nears! There are still tickets available for the Boca Grande Club's Ninth Annual Tennis Ball - Fte for Pets on Wednesday, January 25, 2017 from 6:00-9:00 PM in the Clubhouse at the Boca Grande Club. All proceeds to benefit the Suncoast Humane Society and the homeless animals entrusted to their care both on Boca Grande, Englewood and the surrounding areas.

