Suncoast Humane Society 'Fete for Pets' tickets now available
Get your tickets now for the 9th annual Tennis Ball fundraiser planned for Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The event, themed "Fete for Pets," will be held at the clubhouse at the Boca Grande Club, located at 5000 Gasparilla Road on the island. Tickets are $125, and proceeds will benefit the Suncoast Humane Society.
