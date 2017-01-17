St. Andrew's to hold 'Divine Inspiration!' concert January 22
On Sunday, Jan. 22 at 5 p.m., Sarasota Musica Viva will present a flute and harp concert entitled "Divine Inspiration!" at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church in Boca Grande. Harpist, Susan Knapp Thomas will join Sarasota Musica Viva's Artistic Director and flutist, Linda Bento-Rei in presenting a lush program of familiar and rarely heard repertoire.
