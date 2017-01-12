So you think you know how to drive that four-wheeled thingamajig, do you?
If you just arrived on the island around Christmas, you might have noticed it was a little busy on the roads. By Valentine's Day this will become a regular occurrence, so you might want to do some rosary work and wear your plate mail to go to Hudson's to pick up your roasted chicken.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boca Beacon.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boca Grande Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13)
|6 hr
|Geezer Files
|115
|Laser Spine Institute...anyone know about this ... (Sep '12)
|Jan 10
|Dessi
|19
|An Item to help with pain
|Jan 10
|linda35ny
|1
|Wayne Poole, Marty Hoard (Jun '09)
|Jan 9
|yakataka13
|2
|Baby found hours after birth in weeds near Palm... (Apr '08)
|Jan 9
|haley
|126
|Men with Prostate Issues
|Jan 9
|linda35ny
|1
|Men that Dress Sharp in Tampa
|Jan 8
|Robert Lewis 43
|2
Find what you want!
Search Boca Grande Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC