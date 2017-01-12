Residents meet and greet with Senator Benacquisto

An informal roundtable discussion with State Senator Lizbeth Benacquisto was held on Thursday, January 5 at the Boca Grande Community Center. Residents were invited to come and discuss a variety of issues with the Senator representing District 30. A variety of topics were discussed, including the completion of the new swing bridge, the Johann Fust Library, the GICIA Preserve and the water district.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boca Beacon.