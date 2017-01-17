Rep. Rodrigues speaks to Boca Grande residents
Florida House Representative Ray Rodrigues spoke to Gasparilla Island Conservation and Improvement Association board members as well as a group of residents on Tuesday, January 17 in the Crowninshield Community House. Some of the topics he addressed included environmental protection laws, amendments on special assessments and the reservoir issue at Lake Okeechobee.
