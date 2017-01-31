Profile: Sierra Cunningham

Profile: Sierra Cunningham

Sierra Cunningham has been helping people on the island look their best for the past nine years. She's a full-time hair stylist at James Griffith Salon at the Gasparilla Inn Beach Club, and if you've ever been a client of hers you understand right away how much she loves her job.

