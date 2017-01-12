Keynote speaker to discuss Boca Grand...

Keynote speaker to discuss Boca Grande railroad history

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 6 Read more: Boca Beacon

The Boca Grande Historical Society will feature guest speaker Theodore Cover at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25 at the Boca Grande Community Center Auditorium. Cover is a retired mechanical engineer, a member of the Suncoast Chapter of the National Railway Historical Society and a member of RealRail, the Sarasota model railroad club.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boca Beacon.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boca Grande Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13) 5 hr Geezer Files 115
Laser Spine Institute...anyone know about this ... (Sep '12) Jan 10 Dessi 19
An Item to help with pain Jan 10 linda35ny 1
Wayne Poole, Marty Hoard (Jun '09) Jan 9 yakataka13 2
News Baby found hours after birth in weeds near Palm... (Apr '08) Jan 9 haley 126
Men with Prostate Issues Jan 9 linda35ny 1
Men that Dress Sharp in Tampa Jan 8 Robert Lewis 43 2
See all Boca Grande Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boca Grande Forum Now

Boca Grande Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boca Grande Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
 

Boca Grande, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,876 • Total comments across all topics: 277,869,935

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC