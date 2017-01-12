Keynote speaker to discuss Boca Grande railroad history
The Boca Grande Historical Society will feature guest speaker Theodore Cover at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25 at the Boca Grande Community Center Auditorium. Cover is a retired mechanical engineer, a member of the Suncoast Chapter of the National Railway Historical Society and a member of RealRail, the Sarasota model railroad club.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boca Beacon.
Add your comments below
Boca Grande Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13)
|5 hr
|Geezer Files
|115
|Laser Spine Institute...anyone know about this ... (Sep '12)
|Jan 10
|Dessi
|19
|An Item to help with pain
|Jan 10
|linda35ny
|1
|Wayne Poole, Marty Hoard (Jun '09)
|Jan 9
|yakataka13
|2
|Baby found hours after birth in weeds near Palm... (Apr '08)
|Jan 9
|haley
|126
|Men with Prostate Issues
|Jan 9
|linda35ny
|1
|Men that Dress Sharp in Tampa
|Jan 8
|Robert Lewis 43
|2
Find what you want!
Search Boca Grande Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC