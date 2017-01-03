Java and Goliath groupers: Have coffee with a Mote scientist on January 11

If you're interested in learning more about goliath grouper and how they rely on the health of our water, you'll want to attend a seminar on the island next Wednesday, Jan. 11. Dr. Jim Locascio, program manager at Mote Marine Laboratory, will discuss "Acoustic Measurements of Goliath Grouper Abundance and Behavior at Spawning Aggregation Sites" at 9 a.m. in the Mote Marine Boca Grande Outreach Office, located at 480 E. Railroad Ave. in Railroad Plaza, Boca Grande. "Acoustic methods have been used to survey fish populations for a long time, the most widely used being sonar, which exists on almost every boat around here in the form of a fish/bottom finder.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boca Beacon.