Future projects, water usage to be discussed at meeting
The Gasparilla Island Water Association's annual membership meeting is planned for 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017 at the Boca Grande Community Center. Currently under construction is an expansion to the water treatment facilities, including two new deep wells north of the existing facility.
