Drop a line this Saturday at the youth fishing tourney
On Saturday, Jan. 21 Lee County Parks & Recreation and the Boca Beacon will sponsor the latest installment in their youth fishing tournament series from 9 to 11 a.m. on the Boca Grande North Fishing Pier. All children need to be accompanied by an adult at the tournament.
