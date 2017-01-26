Drop a line this Saturday at the youth fishing tourney

Drop a line this Saturday at the yout...

On Saturday, Jan. 21 Lee County Parks & Recreation and the Boca Beacon will sponsor the latest installment in their youth fishing tournament series from 9 to 11 a.m. on the Boca Grande North Fishing Pier. All children need to be accompanied by an adult at the tournament.

