Channel your inner Jimmy Buffett at these secluded Florida beaches
The shacks that fishermen once called home in Matlacha are now splashed with bright funky colors and house art galleries. When Anne Morrow Lindbergh visited Captiva Island and penned her book, Gift from the Sea , she wrote: "The beach was covered with beautiful shells and I couldn't let one go by unnoticed."
Start the conversation, or Read more at CultureMap.
Add your comments below
Boca Grande Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Want to make easy money?
|1 hr
|Elysia
|1
|Lawsuit Alleges Illegal Debt Collection Practic... (May '07)
|Wed
|Debbie Casagranda
|319
|tampa bay mugshots
|Wed
|Nick
|3
|Oldsmar man pleads not-guilty in alleged telema... (Nov '07)
|Tue
|Strike3
|16
|Need help and I Mean need help
|Jan 22
|Dave
|2
|Joshua Fisher from USF pre med
|Jan 18
|Mad Michelle
|1
|Sunday Favorites: The Slow and Wobbly (Mar '15)
|Nov '16
|zio-media
|7
Find what you want!
Search Boca Grande Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC