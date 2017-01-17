Calling all kids: The next youth fish...

Calling all kids: The next youth fishing tournament is January 21

Friday Jan 13

On Saturday, Jan. 21 Lee County Parks & Recreation and the Boca Beacon will sponsor the latest installment in their youth fishing tournament series from 9 to 11 a.m. on the Boca Grande North Fishing Pier. Children ages 15 and below can participate in the tournament at no cost.

