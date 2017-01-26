Borza marine art to be featured at 8th annual BTT fundraiser

If you're a fan of marine art and the conservation of our water, mark your calendar now and make plans to attend the 8th Annual BTT Boca Grande fundraiser on Friday, Feb. 3 at The Gasparilla Inn Beach Club. Anglers from around the area will gather at The Gasparilla Inn Beach Club beginning at 6 p.m. Cocktails and light hors d'oeuvres will be served at that time, and attendees will be able to browse the silent auction and raffle items.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boca Beacon.