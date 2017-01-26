Borza marine art to be featured at 8th annual BTT fundraiser
If you're a fan of marine art and the conservation of our water, mark your calendar now and make plans to attend the 8th Annual BTT Boca Grande fundraiser on Friday, Feb. 3 at The Gasparilla Inn Beach Club. Anglers from around the area will gather at The Gasparilla Inn Beach Club beginning at 6 p.m. Cocktails and light hors d'oeuvres will be served at that time, and attendees will be able to browse the silent auction and raffle items.
