According to Bob Milne, it's time to boogie
Boca Grande music fans are in for a treat on Friday, Jan. 13. Friends of Boca Grande will be hosting the 2017 Coconut Cabaret featuring Bob Milne, who will be performing ragtime tunes from a musical genre that peaked between 1895 and 1918. Boca Grande residents Emerson Wickwire and Tony Fairbanks played a big part in co-sponsoring this program, according to Debbie Frank, program director at the Boca Grande Community Center.
