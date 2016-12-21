Zoe Guy update: Chemo goes on, but re...

Zoe Guy update: Chemo goes on, but remission is a reality for 3-year-old

Friday Dec 16 Read more: Boca Beacon

Boca Grande resident Diane Todd and her sisters, Trisha and Judy, wish to thank the community for their support of Diane's 3-year-old granddaughter, Zoe Guy, A few months ago, when Zoe experienced a common cold that just wouldn't go away, her mother, Amber Todd Guy, took her to get her white blood counts checked. "I never thought I would be told she has leukemia," Amber said.

