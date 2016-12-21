The end of an era: Island Bike 'n Beach is no more
Duane Zobrist, owner of Gasparilla Adventures, a resort outfitters company, recently purchased the property located at 333 Park Avenue on the island. "We'll be offering guided water tours, or people can just rent kayaks and paddleboards to explore on their own," he said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boca Beacon.
