'Taste' restaurants announced, tickets available online

The coordinators of the 2017 Taste of Boca Grande have announced the 18 restaurants that will be participating in the event, and that tickets will be even easier than ever to get this time. Restaurants are as follows: - The Beach Road Bistro - Boca Bay Pass Club - Boca Grande Club - Coral Creek Club - Crow's Nest - Eagle Grille & Miller's Dockside - Farlow's on the Water - The Gasparilla Inn & Club/Pink Elephant - The Grapevine Gourmet - Howard's Restaurant - Libby's Cafe + Bar, Louie's Modern - Loose Caboose Restaurant - PJ's Seagrille - Placida Grill - Prime Time Steak & Spirits - South Beach Bar & Grille - The Temptation Restaurant - Zydeco Grill The event will be held on Monday, Feb. 6, 2017 at 6 p.m. at the Boca Bay Pass Club.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boca Beacon.