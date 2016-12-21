'Taste' restaurants announced, ticket...

'Taste' restaurants announced, tickets available online

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 16 Read more: Boca Beacon

The coordinators of the 2017 Taste of Boca Grande have announced the 18 restaurants that will be participating in the event, and that tickets will be even easier than ever to get this time. Restaurants are as follows: - The Beach Road Bistro - Boca Bay Pass Club - Boca Grande Club - Coral Creek Club - Crow's Nest - Eagle Grille & Miller's Dockside - Farlow's on the Water - The Gasparilla Inn & Club/Pink Elephant - The Grapevine Gourmet - Howard's Restaurant - Libby's Cafe + Bar, Louie's Modern - Loose Caboose Restaurant - PJ's Seagrille - Placida Grill - Prime Time Steak & Spirits - South Beach Bar & Grille - The Temptation Restaurant - Zydeco Grill The event will be held on Monday, Feb. 6, 2017 at 6 p.m. at the Boca Bay Pass Club.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boca Beacon.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boca Grande Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Crime News - Tampa Bay's 10 - tampabays10.com (May '07) Dec 22 tchauling 4
Can you help the hearing impaired, doesn't cost... Dec 22 JimmieBallGame 1
News Ticketed for wearing Speedo (May '08) Dec 22 JimmieBallGame 73
News Manatee County man charged with murder (Feb '08) Dec 22 TRUMP POTUS 1,007
Janet Marie Wellman Napier Midkiff Wellman ? Pl... Dec 21 Max 2
News Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13) Dec 21 Muppets 113
News Mark Lunsford to speak out today about lawsuit (Feb '08) Dec 19 Scout59 328
See all Boca Grande Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boca Grande Forum Now

Boca Grande Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boca Grande Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
 

Boca Grande, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,006 • Total comments across all topics: 277,316,165

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC