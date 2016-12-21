Tarpon Tournament Artist Selected
The Boca Grande Area Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce the official 27th Annual Ladies Day Tarpon Tournament artist. Brendan Coudal is back for the 2017 Ladies Day Tarpon Tournament with a few favorite things mermaids, dolphins and tarpon.
