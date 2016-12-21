Smokin' meats and firefighters: Could you even ask for more?
Come and support your local firefighters on Friday, Dec. 30 as they fire up the smoker and cook up some delicious BBQ. For a $20 donation per plate, you'll have the option of a half rack of slow-smoked ribs or a heaping portion of mouth-watering pulled pork, both coming complete with two sides, a drink and a roll.
