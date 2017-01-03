Profile: Mike Weddle
Mike Weddle has been alluring people onto the dance floor performing live roll and roll music in Boca Grande for nearly 20 years. Mike has been the lead singer and rhythm guitarist in the Boca Bande since 1997.
