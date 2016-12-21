Merry Christmas to the Lighthouse and...

Merry Christmas to the Lighthouse and to Boca Grande

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Boca Beacon

Those of us who have been working to restore the Gasparilla Lighthouse wanted to thank the island for making the restoration possible. There is a tradition in the construction of old barns to mount a small pine tree to the top of the framed-in structure to celebrate the progress to date.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boca Beacon.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boca Grande Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Crime News - Tampa Bay's 10 - tampabays10.com (May '07) Dec 22 tchauling 4
Can you help the hearing impaired, doesn't cost... Dec 22 JimmieBallGame 1
News Ticketed for wearing Speedo (May '08) Dec 22 JimmieBallGame 73
News Manatee County man charged with murder (Feb '08) Dec 22 TRUMP POTUS 1,007
Janet Marie Wellman Napier Midkiff Wellman ? Pl... Dec 21 Max 2
News Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13) Dec 21 Muppets 113
News Mark Lunsford to speak out today about lawsuit (Feb '08) Dec 19 Scout59 328
See all Boca Grande Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boca Grande Forum Now

Boca Grande Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boca Grande Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Boca Grande, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,951 • Total comments across all topics: 277,328,317

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC