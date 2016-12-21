Merry Christmas to the Lighthouse and to Boca Grande
Those of us who have been working to restore the Gasparilla Lighthouse wanted to thank the island for making the restoration possible. There is a tradition in the construction of old barns to mount a small pine tree to the top of the framed-in structure to celebrate the progress to date.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boca Grande Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Crime News - Tampa Bay's 10 - tampabays10.com (May '07)
|Dec 22
|tchauling
|4
|Can you help the hearing impaired, doesn't cost...
|Dec 22
|JimmieBallGame
|1
|Ticketed for wearing Speedo (May '08)
|Dec 22
|JimmieBallGame
|73
|Manatee County man charged with murder (Feb '08)
|Dec 22
|TRUMP POTUS
|1,007
|Janet Marie Wellman Napier Midkiff Wellman ? Pl...
|Dec 21
|Max
|2
|Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13)
|Dec 21
|Muppets
|113
|Mark Lunsford to speak out today about lawsuit (Feb '08)
|Dec 19
|Scout59
|328
