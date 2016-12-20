Meet & greet set with Benacquisto on Thursday
State Senator Lizbeth Benacquisto will host a meet and greet on Thursday, Jan. 5 from 2 to 3 p.m. in the Special Interest Room at the Boca Grande Community Center. Senator Benacquisto has served as Majority Leader and the island's representative since 2010.
