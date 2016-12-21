Local project celebrates collection of gifts for children in need

Volunteers from Boca Grande and surrounding cities - making up a multicounty area team - have collected enough gift-filled shoeboxes to reach more than 31,400 children in need through the Samaritan's Purse project, Operation Christmas Child, but they are not resting on their success. Although local drop-off locations have closed for the season, there is still time to remind children overseas that God loves them.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boca Beacon.