Local project celebrates collection of gifts for children in need
Volunteers from Boca Grande and surrounding cities - making up a multicounty area team - have collected enough gift-filled shoeboxes to reach more than 31,400 children in need through the Samaritan's Purse project, Operation Christmas Child, but they are not resting on their success. Although local drop-off locations have closed for the season, there is still time to remind children overseas that God loves them.
Boca Grande Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Crime News - Tampa Bay's 10 - tampabays10.com (May '07)
|Dec 22
|tchauling
|4
|Can you help the hearing impaired, doesn't cost...
|Dec 22
|JimmieBallGame
|1
|Ticketed for wearing Speedo (May '08)
|Dec 22
|JimmieBallGame
|73
|Manatee County man charged with murder (Feb '08)
|Dec 22
|TRUMP POTUS
|1,007
|Janet Marie Wellman Napier Midkiff Wellman ? Pl...
|Dec 21
|Max
|2
|Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13)
|Dec 21
|Muppets
|113
|Mark Lunsford to speak out today about lawsuit (Feb '08)
|Dec 19
|Scout59
|328
