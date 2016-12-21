Library Foundation declares December 13 as 'Sheldon Kaye Daye'

On Tuesday, Dec. 13 the Board of Directors of the Johann Fust Library Foundation welcomes the Boca Grande community to the library at 11:30 a.m. to celebrate "Sheldon Kaye Daye," in honor of the Lee County Library a System director who will be retiring at the end of this month. Kaye was instrumental in bringing about the unique joint public-private partnership between the Foundation and Lee County in 2012, which has greatly enhanced the level and scope of library services available in Boca Grande.

