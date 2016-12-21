Celebrate new beginnings for the new year 'Lessons Learned from Living'
Alice Gorman will be speaking at an event, "New Beginnings from Crisis," that will be held at the Boca Grande Community Center, Houghton Room, at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 5. The discussion is part of the Friends of Boca Grande series "Lessons Learned from Living" moderated by Grace Ott. Gorman has been a writer most of her life.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boca Beacon.
Add your comments below
Boca Grande Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Crime News - Tampa Bay's 10 - tampabays10.com (May '07)
|Dec 22
|tchauling
|4
|Can you help the hearing impaired, doesn't cost...
|Dec 22
|JimmieBallGame
|1
|Ticketed for wearing Speedo (May '08)
|Dec 22
|JimmieBallGame
|73
|Manatee County man charged with murder (Feb '08)
|Dec 22
|TRUMP POTUS
|1,007
|Janet Marie Wellman Napier Midkiff Wellman ? Pl...
|Dec 21
|Max
|2
|Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13)
|Dec 21
|Muppets
|113
|Mark Lunsford to speak out today about lawsuit (Feb '08)
|Dec 19
|Scout59
|328
Find what you want!
Search Boca Grande Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC