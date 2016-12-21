Celebrate new beginnings for the new ...

Celebrate new beginnings for the new year 'Lessons Learned from Living'

Friday Dec 23

Alice Gorman will be speaking at an event, "New Beginnings from Crisis," that will be held at the Boca Grande Community Center, Houghton Room, at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 5. The discussion is part of the Friends of Boca Grande series "Lessons Learned from Living" moderated by Grace Ott. Gorman has been a writer most of her life.

Boca Grande, FL

