Boaters rescued off Charlotte Harbor

Boaters rescued off Charlotte Harbor

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 27 Read more: WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg

A Texas family enjoying a day out on a boat on Charlotte Harbor were rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard Monday when their disabled boat became stranded in mangroves. Boaters Jason Asbury, 36, Brittany Farr, 32, Lila Asbury, 8, and Ranger Farr, 5, were reported missing by Asbury's father around 7:09 p.m. when they did not return from a day excursion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boca Grande Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Crime News - Tampa Bay's 10 - tampabays10.com (May '07) Dec 22 tchauling 4
Can you help the hearing impaired, doesn't cost... Dec 22 JimmieBallGame 1
News Ticketed for wearing Speedo (May '08) Dec 22 JimmieBallGame 73
News Manatee County man charged with murder (Feb '08) Dec 22 TRUMP POTUS 1,007
Janet Marie Wellman Napier Midkiff Wellman ? Pl... Dec 21 Max 2
News Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13) Dec 21 Muppets 113
News Mark Lunsford to speak out today about lawsuit (Feb '08) Dec 19 Scout59 328
See all Boca Grande Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boca Grande Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Lee County was issued at December 30 at 6:18AM EST

Boca Grande Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boca Grande Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Iraq
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Serena Williams
 

Boca Grande, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,846 • Total comments across all topics: 277,456,747

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC