2016 End of the year review
As 2016 draws to an end we like to take a look back at the some of the major stories that sparked headlines in the Boca Beacon this year. An historic moment was commemorated on Tuesday, January 5, 2016 when the new swing bridge opened to traffic for the first time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boca Beacon.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boca Grande Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|All About Puppies Largo (Nov '08)
|Thu
|rescue
|27
|Police investigate Florida sex club (Apr '08)
|Wed
|Troysnanny
|94
|Club Elite: Swingers club a big improvement? (Jan '08)
|Wed
|Trash Coast
|25
|Publisher plans statewide newspaper aimed at bl... (Dec '05)
|Jan 1
|Hmm
|2
|Henry L. Wright (Apr '13)
|Dec 31
|Upset in Ky
|4
|Anyone ever attend Frenchburg Job Corps (May '09)
|Dec 30
|Michael Burch Lex...
|39
|Crime News - Tampa Bay's 10 - tampabays10.com (May '07)
|Dec 22
|tchauling
|4
Find what you want!
Search Boca Grande Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC