Local authors to perform reading at Fust Library on Tuesday
The JF Library Foundation presents Boca Grande authors Alice Gorman, Lucinda Sullivan and Daly Walker with noted author Sena Jeter Naslund on Tuesday, Nov. 29 at 4 p.m. at the Library Loggia as part of its 2016-2017 Literary Series. Sena Jeter Naslund is an award-winning author of short stories, novels and poetry, as well as the founder and editor of The Louisville Review.
