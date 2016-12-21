Chamber of Commerce Christmas Walk this Saturday
Hitch up the sleigh and head to grandma's house on the island, because it's time once again for the Boca Grande Area Chamber of Commerce Christmas Walk. The festivities will commence on Saturday, Nov. 26 at 5 p.m., with downtown stores staying open and offering great sales, refreshments, drinks and general merriment.
