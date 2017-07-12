U.S. Attorney seeks 5-year prison term for former Campbell mayor
A former mayor of the City of Campbell finds out on Wednesday if he'll be sent to prison for orchestrating a nearly $1.2 million investment fraud scheme. The U.S. Attorney is recommending that George Krinos be sentenced to 57 months in federal prison when he is sentenced in U.S. District Court.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFMJ-TV Youngstown.
Add your comments below
Boardman Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|General Electric Pursues Spinoff, Sale of Consu... (Jul '08)
|Jun 29
|sdwayne
|5,496
|Reminiscing of 60s and 70s Youngstown (Dec '09)
|Jun 20
|adamloretta
|26
|Sheridan/Royce family
|May '17
|Dmarino7
|1
|young girl trying to find birth parents (Sep '06)
|May '17
|Dmarino7
|50
|Sheridan and Docherty Family
|May '17
|Dmarino7
|1
|Backpage girls
|May '17
|Dannyboy
|1
|Principal James Penk
|May '17
|interested parent
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boardman Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC