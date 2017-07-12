U.S. Attorney seeks 5-year prison ter...

U.S. Attorney seeks 5-year prison term for former Campbell mayor

Tuesday Jul 4 Read more: WFMJ-TV Youngstown

A former mayor of the City of Campbell finds out on Wednesday if he'll be sent to prison for orchestrating a nearly $1.2 million investment fraud scheme. The U.S. Attorney is recommending that George Krinos be sentenced to 57 months in federal prison when he is sentenced in U.S. District Court.

