Ex-Ohio mayor sent to prison in federal fraud case

The former mayor of northeast Ohio city near Youngstown has been sentenced to federal prison for defrauding investors out of more than $1 million. The Vindicator reports a judge in Cleveland on Wednesday sentenced George Krinos, of Boardman, to 57 months in prison and ordered him to pay $1.2 million in restitution.

