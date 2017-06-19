Wrong way driver killed on Interstate 680 suffered from drug addiction
We now know more of what happened in the days leading up to that Austintown robbery, police pursuit and head-on crash on Interstate 680. That wrong way driver who died was consumed by drug addiction and allegedly committed a crime against his own family just the day before.
