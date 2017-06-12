Woman duct tapes son to basement chair, goes to pool An Ohio woman is ...
An Ohio woman is accused of leaving her 11-year-old son duct-taped to a chair while she took her daughter to swim at a local pool. Susan Malysa, 32, taped her son's feet to a chair in the basement of a Boardman, Ohio, home while she went to the local YMCA, WKBN reported .
