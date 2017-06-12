The 'Subbler' arrested a year after police say he stole a 6-foot sandwich from Subway
After more than a year on the run, a man accused of stealing a six-foot long sub from a Subway in Boardman, OH has finally been arrested. During his arrest, officers found out he had a warrant in Boardman.
