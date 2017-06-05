Staples closing Boardman store

Staples has confirmed to 21 News that it will be closing its store in Boardman on Doral Drive on July 8. According to a company statement, the closing is part of a company effort to "right-size" operations as customers shift their shopping preferences to online buying.

