Police: Woman taped child to chair, went to YMCA
BOARDMAN, Ohio - A Boardman woman is facing charges after police said she taped a child in her care to a chair while taking another one to swim at the YMCA. A relative of 32-year-old Susan Malysa called police after finding him taped to a chair in the basement, according to a police report.
