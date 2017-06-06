Police: Woman taped child to chair, w...

Police: Woman taped child to chair, went to YMCA

Tuesday Jun 6

BOARDMAN, Ohio - A Boardman woman is facing charges after police said she taped a child in her care to a chair while taking another one to swim at the YMCA. A relative of 32-year-old Susan Malysa called police after finding him taped to a chair in the basement, according to a police report.

