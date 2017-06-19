OSP, Boardman police and deputies prepare for Hot Rod Supernats
A Trooper with the Ohio State Highway Patrol tells 21 News he isn't sure how this weekend's Hot Rod Supernationals at the Canfield Fairgrounds will do to traffic along Route 224, but they're preparing anyway. When the Supernats came to town years ago, police blocked some side streets and turning lanes along 224 in Boardman as hot rods cruised the road.
