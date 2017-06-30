North Jackson man sentenced for plot to get explosives
A North Jackson man is going to prison for his part in a conspiracy to get explosives that he and two other Valley men planned to use to blast their way into safes at jewelry stores and coin shops in the Valley. Robert Courtney Jr. 45, along with Frank Susany, Jr., 52, of Boardman, and James Quinn, 51, of Youngstown pleaded guilty in April to federal charges of receiving and transporting explosive materials.
