New grocery store to replace old Four Seasons Car Wash

A new ALDI store will soon start taking shape at 2120 Elm Road NE in Bazetta - the longtime location of the former Four Seasons Car Wash near Walmart Super Center. The township gave the go-ahead for the project to proceed earlier this year, approving the necessary zoning and demolition permits.
