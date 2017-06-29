Man arrested at suspected Boardman drug house indicted on 3 drug charges
As Boardman works to battle the heroin epidemic like many other communities, city leaders are working with those who live in the township to find ways to get rid of the dealers, and find help for the users. On Friday a home in the one hundred block of Wildwood Drive was raided by the Boardman Police Narcotics Unit and three people were arrested.
