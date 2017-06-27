Man accused of murdering Boardman mot...

Man accused of murdering Boardman mother indicted

Thursday Jun 22

The man accused of murdering a Boardman woman in broad daylight on a busy street has been indicted by a grand jury. Dale Williams,59, of Youngstown, was indicted on felony charges of aggravated murder with a firearm, felonious assault, and having weapons under disability.

