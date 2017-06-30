Criminal charges filed in Boardman nursing home death
Assistant Mahoning County Prosecutor Michael McBride says that the Attorney General's office has been investigating the man's death since 2015. McBride tells 21 News that the coroner determined the victim had been given the wrong medication by staff members at Greenbriar Health Care on South Avenue in Boardman.
