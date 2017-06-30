Criminal charges filed in Boardman nu...

Criminal charges filed in Boardman nursing home death

Tuesday Jun 27 Read more: WFMJ-TV Youngstown

Assistant Mahoning County Prosecutor Michael McBride says that the Attorney General's office has been investigating the man's death since 2015. McBride tells 21 News that the coroner determined the victim had been given the wrong medication by staff members at Greenbriar Health Care on South Avenue in Boardman.

