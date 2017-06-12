Counterfeit cash reported in Austintown, Boardman and Liberty

Police in three Valley communities are on the lookout for three people suspected of taking part in a scheme to circulate counterfeit money. A loss prevention officer from Walmart gave Austintown Police the descriptions and surveillance images of three people suspected of spending counterfeit $100 bills on merchandise at area Walmart stores, then exchanging those goods at other Walmart stores for genuine currency, as well as buying more items using the bogus bills.

