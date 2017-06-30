Change could shed light on savings for Lisbon
The village could save more than $2,000 a month by switching over to energy-efficient lighting, according to a representative for Hercules LED. Village council gave the Boardman company permission last month to perform an energy audit of the lighting in all village buildings after representatives said they have saved other municipalities 62 percent on their electric bill, with the most recent participant being East Palestine.
