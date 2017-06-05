Boardman woman accused of duct taping 11-year-old to chair
A Boardman woman is charged with child endangering after police found her 11-year-old son duct taped to a chair in a basement. Susan Malysa, 32, was arrested Monday afternoon at the Boardman YMCA where police went looking for her after finding her son at their Roche Way home.
